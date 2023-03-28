Heaven Bound Ministries, at 1047 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, will host “He’s Alive!,” a musical drama passion play depicting the life, death and resurrection of Christ Palm Sunday weekend at the Capital Theatre in Wheeling free as a gift to the communities of the tri-state area. Performances are March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 3:30 p.m. No tickets or reservations are needed. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open one hour before the performance. For more information, visit heavenboundministriesinc.org.
The Claysville Volunteer Fire department auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. The order deadline is April 4. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup on April 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Claysville Fire Hall, 154 Main St.
