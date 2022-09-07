AFSCME Retiree Local 8402 will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg.
Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Ave., Washington, will host a free movie night Sept. 16. The family film “The War with Grandpa” will be shown outside on the front lawn. Popcorn will be free as well. Direct any questions to Rev. Chris Stillwell at 724-225-8610.
