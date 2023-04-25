Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, Burgetttstown, is sponsoring GriefShare. It runs through the summer Sunday except holidays at 6 p.m. This is a faith-based outreach ministry for individuals who have lost someone through death. For additional information, please contact Gail Johnson at 724-249-4647.
The monthly community dinner at Rogersville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall will be April 28 from 5-6 p.m. The menu will include chicken and fish sandwiches, chips, choice of vegetable, desserts and beverages. Dinner is free; donations will be accepted. Carryout will be available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for information.
