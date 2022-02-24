Claysville Christian Church will hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26. A love offering will be taken at the door. Take-out will be available.
The St. Paul Baptist Church’s Hope Ministries, 49 South McKean Avenue, Donora, is hosting a drive-up food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 26. Participants must have a reservation to access the distribution line. Reservations can be made by by calling the church at 724-379-5838 or emailing stpauldonora@mail.com. Participants should provide the following information when registering: full name, contact number, anticipated time they plan to enter the distribution line, number of people in their household and whether any household member is currently unemployed because of COVID-19. Participants may also pick up food for three additional households by submitting their names when calling in for a reservation. Participants should remain in their vehicles. All volunteers will be adhering to CDC guidelines during this process.
St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 South McKean Ave. Donora, will hold a Black History service at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 to celebrate and honor African American heroes that have been pioneers, visionaries, champions, leaders or inspirational to the church and Mon Valley Region. A “ Take-Out Soul Food Smorgasbord “ will be served after the 10 am service. Mask are required and CDC guidelines will be adhered to. St. Paul is handicap accessible.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is March 1. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 61 Walnut Ridge Road, Charleroi, will observe the beginning of Lenten Season at 7 p.m. March 2 with its annual Ash Wednesday service. For more information, call the church at 724-489-9014 or email fccCharleroi@gmail.com.