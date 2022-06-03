The Martha Washington Quilters Guild will be meeting Tuesdays at the St Hillary’s Social Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 7 will be charity and craft show projects. June 14 and June 21 will be craft show projects. June 28 is a board meeting at 10 a.m., and the membership meeting will start at 12:30 p.m.
International Conveyor and Rubber will be hosting a two-day hiring event at the Washington County CareerLink office, 90 W. Chestnut St., Washington June 13 and 14. Offers for conveyor belt technicians may be made on the spot. Applicants must enroll online at pacareerlink.pa.gov with a current resume and have a high school diploma or GED. For more information, call 724-229-1350 ext. 296.
The Beaver Valley Choral Society and Rochester Area School District announce the return of the Summer Choral and Instrumental Music Academy during the week of June 13-18 at Rochester Area High School, 540 Reno Street, Rochester. As part of the Academy’s curriculum, students can enroll in “Adventures in Ukelele,” taught by Academy Instructor Bruce Harrington of Beaver Falls. The ukulele course is designed to prepare students to play songs and express themselves through this unique string instrument. The course covers instrument tuning, learning all chords in the key of C (no sharps, no flats), as well as strumming and rhythm techniques. Academy students will learn and perform two songs as a group by the end of the course. These tools will enable students to begin writing their own songs.