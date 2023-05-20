Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Ave., Washington, will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children under 10.
Mon Valley Paws will sponsor a basket auction and 50/50 event at the River House Cafe, located at 506 McKean Ave. in Charleroi, on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bring a pet food donation and be entered to win a basket. For takeout, call 724-565-5700. For more information, call 724-493-8305.
