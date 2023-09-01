Every Thursday in September will be yappy hour at DAWG’s, 110 Sara Way in Belle Vernon, from 4–7 p.m. Mon Valley Paws will receive 10% of all proceeds.
The Lakeview Christian Life Church will begin a new Christian life class on Sept. 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings. Call the church office at 724-746-3200 for more information. The church is located at One Lakeview Place, off Morganza Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.