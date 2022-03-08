The Washington CareerLink Office (90 W. Chestnut St., Washington) will host McDonald’s for a hiring event March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. McDonald’s will be interviewing candidates for several management and crew positions at three area locations. No experience is necessary. Bring a resume and interview on the spot. Please email jburt@swtraining.org to attend.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on 1066 Washington Rd in Mt. Lebanon will host a rummage sale on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items will include housewares, linens, small appliances, books and other media, children’s items, holiday decor, tools, and more. There will also be framed artwork, jewelry and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit St. Paul’s outreach organizations.