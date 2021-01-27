The Washington County Home Show will return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Jan. 29–31 with indoor exhibits, experts and demonstrations. Show hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. This year the show will incorporate a variety of enhanced health and safety measures in response to COVID-19 including requiring all participants and vendors to wear masks, sanitize hands and practice social distancing. For show information – including an exhibitor list and complete COVID guidelines – visit www.WashingtonCountyHomeShow.com.
The Washington County Parks staff will host an event during which a story will be read and participants will learn some fun facts about geese, and play some games. Preschool programs are for ages 3-5. This program will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 and there is a $2 fee to attend the event. Participants should meet at the Henry House at Mingo Creek County Park. To register for the event, call Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6867.
The Greene County Elections Office will be conducting classes for candidates that wish to run for the available positions in the Greene County 2021 Municipal Primary Election. Classes will be held at Greene County Fairgrounds – 4-H Building and is limited to 25 people. Those looking to participate can register on the election’s office website. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. For further information, call 724-852-5230.