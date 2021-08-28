St. Peter’s will be holding a Rigatoni Dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Participants can eat in or do a take out. A large dinner will cost $8 and a small dinner is $6. Meals include rigatoni, meat sauce, meatballs or sausage, salad, bread and dessert. This dinner will be held at St. Mary’s Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville. The public is invited to attend.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for the first meeting of the new club year. Pam George, wellness director of Uniontown YMCA will be the guest speaker. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. New members are welcome.
Women’s Business Network’s South Hills chapter meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 8:00 a.m., at Panera Bread, The Galleria, 1500 Washington Road, Mt Lebanon. September meetings are Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. For more information, call chapter representative Laura Zervos at 724-953-1539. The McMurray chapter meets the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at King’s Family Restaurant, 580 McClelland Rd Canonsburg, PA 15317. September meetings are Sept. 1st and Sept. 15. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The Washington chapter meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Drive Washington, PA 15301. September meetings are Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The all virtual chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. September meetings are Sept. 1 and Sept. 15. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, call chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.