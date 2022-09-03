There will be a town-wide yard sale in Rogersville on Sept. 3. The Center Township VDF Auxiliary has rentable tables. If interested, call 724-833-0180. Refreshments will be available at the firehall.
The East Finley one-room school reunion will be on Sept. 5 at noon in the Templeton pavilion at East Finley Park. Anyone that has ever attended any one-room school is invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. Lunch will be around 12:30 p.m. Anyone with questions can call Ed or Peggy Tush at 724-267-2838.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Sept. 6. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the fire hall at 154 Main St., Claysville.
Those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend have likely found that not many people understand the deep hurt. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Sessions begin Sept. 7 and continue Wednesdays 6:30–8:30 p.m. in Room 103 at Canonsburg UP Church, 112 West Pike St. The registration fee is $10 and includes a workbook. For information or to sign up, call the church office at 724-745-0800.
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will meet on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Al’s Cafe for dinner. The program will be Tracy Lee Simmen. She will entertain us by playing the Ukulele and provide the instrument’s history. The meeting will follow. For additional information, please contact Joanne at 412-951-1283.
