There will be a town-wide yard sale in Rogersville on Sept. 3. The Center Township VDF Auxiliary has rentable tables. If interested, call 724-833-0180. Refreshments will be available at the firehall.

The East Finley one-room school reunion will be on Sept. 5 at noon in the Templeton pavilion at East Finley Park. Anyone that has ever attended any one-room school is invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. Lunch will be around 12:30 p.m. Anyone with questions can call Ed or Peggy Tush at 724-267-2838.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In