The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. May 25 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington PA 15301. Attendees should enter the main door of the church. The program will be a presentation on preserving and displaying historical aspects and uses of plants, such as drying herbs and dying wool. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
Midway Borough’s Memorial Day schedule will run May 31 as follows: 9:30 a.m. flag raising and salute to the Primrose honor roll, followed by a reading of names; 9:45 a.m. flag raising and salute to the Midway honor roll; 10 a.m. service at Center Cemetery, Midway; 10:30 a.m. flag raising and salute to Robinson Township honor roll. In the event of rain, all services will be held at the Midway VFW. For more information, call 724-796-1367 or 412-527-4418.
More than 50 yard sales will be held as part of the McDonald Area community yard sale June 5. For more details visit www.mcdonaldborough.com. A map of the sales will be available on the borough’s website or at Heritage Public Library and McDonald Presbyterian Church.