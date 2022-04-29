On Monday evenings in May, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the addiction recovery ministry, There is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction, as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information on this meeting or access to the Zoom meeting, please call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
Singer-songwriter and recording artist Sandy Lusco Huffman will provide music during the community-wide National Day of Prayer celebration May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Franklin Township Fire social hall, 665 Sylvan Drive. Grace Communion of Washington and Cambridge will host the event, and one of the featured speakers will be Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan. Ron King of RKP International Radio will be the emcee for the event and will introduce several prominent community leaders, including Pastor George Relic of Grace Communion, who will lead prayer and reflection. The National Day of Prayer is a community-wide event, and everyone is invited to attend. For more information, please call Pastor George Relic at 422-977-1979.
The National Day of Prayer will be on May 5, with a rain date of May 6. The service will be held at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville beginning at 7 p.m. The public is invited.
The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory, located in Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, on May 6 and 7, weather permitting. Safe solar viewing will be at 6:15 p.m., and night sky observations will be from 8:30 to 11 p.m. for the Eta Aquarids meteor shower.
Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, at Route 166/200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, will host a rummage and bake sale May 5, 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donated items may be dropped off at the church by calling 724-785-3080 during office hours 8:30 a.m. to noon to schedule a drop off time. Lunch and baked items will be available. Proceeds go toward the snacks and sneakers program, which provides summer sneakers for needy children and adults.