The Southwestern Local Task Force 1 parent group monthly meeting will be held on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those planning to attend should contact Tami Kite for the Zoom meeting link at tami.kite@iu1.org. There will be a presentation on building a strong IEP by the PEAL Center. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies and school districts in the Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. All are welcome. Those with questions can call 724-938-3241 ext. 242 or ext. 222.
The First Christian Church of Charleroi will host its annual Community Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. The music featured will be “Love Came Down,” by Stan Pethnel. Narration is by Mark Cabaniss. The cantata will be directed by Sherry Erdely and accompanied by Becky Hotmeister. The choir features members from the host church and various churches around the Mon Valley. Following the cantata will be a tasting party. Admission is free. For more information, call 724-489-9014.
