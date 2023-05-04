Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner on May 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the community center. Mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage will accompany dinner. Takeout is available. The suggested donation is $12 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under.
Claysville Christian Church will host a cream chicken over biscuit dinner on May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Takeout will be available. A love offering will be accepted at the door.
The monthly South Hills Coin Club meeting will be held May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal Building located at 5100 West Library Avenue Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. This month’s program will be on German notgeld coins. Call 724-984-6611.
Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 250 Buffalo Road, South, Washington, will host a monthly free community luncheon on May 10 from noon to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The Monongahela Veterans Council will meet at VFW 1409 - Black Diamond, 793 E. Main St, Monongahela, on May 12 at 7 p.m. The group will discuss the upcoming events and activities scheduled for this year. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
The Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association, located at 539 Cedar Creek Road in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or email rostraversportsmen@gmail .com.
