Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner on May 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the community center. Mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage will accompany dinner. Takeout is available. The suggested donation is $12 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under.

Claysville Christian Church will host a cream chicken over biscuit dinner on May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Takeout will be available. A love offering will be accepted at the door.

