Line dancing is returning to Chartiers Township Community Center from 11 to 11:45 a.m. every Thursday. The event is free to all seniors. From 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday starting March 24, dance to country, latin, oldies and pop music. Class sizes are limited and masks are required. To register, call 724-263-4369.
Preschool In the Park: Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. March 30. Participants will meet at the Henry House at Mingo Creek County Park. Toddlers will be searching for eggs over hill and dale in Mingo Creek Park. Participants should bring along a basket to collect eggs. We will also dye Easter Eggs. Class size is limited. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6867.
Bradford House Museum drop-in season will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from April 7 through Dec. 1. Participants can visit the home of David Bradford, see the door that Alexander Hamilton knocked on and learn the history of this beautiful, national historic landmark. Admission is $5. For more information, email bradfordhouse@verizon.net or visit bradfordhouse.org.
Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center drop in session will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from April 7 through Dec. 1. Admission to the visitor center is free. The Whiskey Rebellion was the single largest incident of armed resistance to U.S. law between the American Revolution and the Civil War, and the most important incident in the first 25 years of the U.S. Constitution. Come learn more. For more information, email bradfordhouse@verizon.net or visit whiskeyrebellioncenter.org.
Brady Hunsaker, a software engineer for Google Maps, will speak from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25 as part of California University of Pennsylvania’s Research and Real Life series. To join the virtual event, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/91572415318
South Strabane residents may place tree limbs and branches curbside for pickup by the township’s Public Works Department. Limbs and branches collected at the curb may not exceed 6 inches in diameter and shall be no longer than 10 feet in length. Curbside collection will occur March 29 and April 5. Residents are asked to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. In order to accommodate all township residents, the Public Works Department will only allocate a maximum of 10 minutes per property for curbside collection. For questions, call 724-225-9055.