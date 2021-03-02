Women’s Business Network, an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold a meeting for all professional women to attend free of charge. Many chapters are meeting virtually; please check with the local chapter representative for more information.The McMurray Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m., March 3 and March 17. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl, at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The Washington Chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 10 and March 24. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay, at 724-986-6739. For more information, visit www.wbninc.com.
Washington County 4-H enrollment for 2021 is now open. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential working and learning in partnership with caring adults. To enroll, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/membership More information, call Sheila Hackinson at 724-207-2006 or email at srb119@psu.edu.
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity will hold its fish fry Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call-in orders only with curbside delivery may be made by calling 724-222-0454. Call early to get an order placed, phones will be answered starting at 9 a.m.
The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association’s March meeting has been moved to 9:15 a.m. March 16. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
Calvary Church will hold an open house for its school at 6 p.m. March 25, 2021 at Calvary Chapel in Brownsville, 112 Thornton Road. For more information, call 724-785-2777 or visit www.cccsbrownsville.org.