Jefferson Township Historical Society and Founder of Covering the Blue is holding a September 11th Memorial Service. The service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Site on Cedar Grove Road in Eldersville at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. First Responder who wish to attend the service should call to RSVP at 724-947-9782.
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington/Fayette, will host town hall meetings at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at New Eagle Social Hall at 156 Chess St., New Eagle, and at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Market House located at 247 McKean Ave., Charleroi. The topics to be discussed at both events will focus on election reform and Cook’s initiative to make the Mon Valley a tourist destination. Cook will be open to answering any other state or district-related questions attendees may have.