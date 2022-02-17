Nominations for Canon-McMillan School District’s Hall of Honor in the Atrium of Canon-McMillan High School are being accepted now until April 1. The purpose of the Canon-McMillan Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have positively impacted the Canon-McMillan School District Community through their distinguished accomplishments or contributions in academia, athletics, arts, citizenry, or valor. Nominees can be living or deceased; 30 years of age, unless deceased; and made contributions in or have distinction is the areas of academia, athletics, arts, citizenry, or valor that have positively impacted the community. It is not required for the nominee to be a Canon-McMillan School District graduate. Nominators must provide evidence and detail to support the nomination. For more information, email Morgan Northy, director of public relations, at northym@cmsd.k12.pa.us.
Washington City Mission’s 28th Annual Sweet Sunday Dessert Festival presented by MPLX will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Feb 27 at Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe. The event will include 20 local dessert vendors, live entertainment, kids activities and auction baskets. For more information, visit https://www.citymission.org/support/sweet-sunday.