The parent group of the Southwestern Local Task Force 1 monthly meeting will be held on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. If you plan to attend, please contact Tami Kite for the Zoom link at tami.kite@iu1.org. There will be a presentation on understanding the language of special education by Melissa Fawley, parent chairperson and Dr. Kristin Szewczyk, assistant executive director. All parents of children with disabilities are encouraged to attend, as well as personnel from agencies in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. Those with questions may call 724-938-3241 ext. 242 or ext. 222.
There will be an unguided luminary night walk on a portion of the paved walking trail in Mingo Creek County Park on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., beginning at shelter 2. Afterward, stop by shelter 2 to enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate around the campfire. Dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks and Recreation Office at 724-228-6867. The walk will be held if weather and trail conditions permit.
