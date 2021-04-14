The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. April 20 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington, PA 15301. Participants should enter the main door of the church. The program will feature a 15-minute presentation enlightening participants on fireflies, or lightening bugs. Masks and social distancing are required.
The musical “Dear Edwina,” performed by students in California University of Pennsylvania’s theater program, is scheduled to be streamed April 23-25. Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 p.m. April 24-25. Cost for the “Dear Edwina” stream is $5 plus a processing fee. For more information, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50844.