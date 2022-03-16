The Waynesburg University Lamplighters will perform Faure’s Requiem on March 20 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh. Students, faculty, staff and friends are encouraged to honor a family member, friend or loved one lost during the pandemic. All are invited to attend. No tickets are needed. The choir will be joined by singers from our alumni, faculty, staff, and community. The ensemble includes music faculty and other professional community members.
Rachel Hair and Ron Jappy, world-renowned musicians from Scotland, are on tour in the U.S. and are coming to Monongahela. They will be performing at Ringgold Middle School March 21 at 7 p.m. There is no charge for tickets, but a free-will offering will be collected for the duo. For more information, visit rachelhair.com/about/.
The Brownsville Historical Society will host its yearly Victorian tea at the Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville March 26 in the Victorian Wing. Many flavors of tea will be served with delicious homemade delicacies and savory treats. A special presentation of Victorian traditions and some surprises and gifts for guests are also included, along with a guided tour to enjoy the beauty of the Bowman family homestead. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com and are $45 per person. Please check the dates and times before purchasing as tickets are nonrefundable. Tea begins at 1 p.m., and doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Guests must be 16 years of age or older. The Brownsville Historical Society is a non-profit and all-volunteer organization that cares for the 233-year-old castle.