Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner in the Fellowship Hall today from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include pasta with meatballs, salad, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional information.
Mt. Pleasant Church will host a free family fall event on Oct. 1, 4-8 p.m., which will include Bible lessons by Child Evangelism Outreach, pumpkin carving and a campfire for roasting hot dogs and s’mores. Bring your own chair to enjoy the festivities.
Claysville Christian Church will hold a cream chicken over biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Dinner includes cream chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Take-out will be available. A love offering will be taken at the door.
Avery United Methodist Church, at 1100 Gabby Ave., Washington, will host a spaghetti dinner on Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Adults will be $10, and children 12 and under will be $5.
Truly Praise Ministries will host a Praise Explosion on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Washington Park Elementary School, 801 E. Wheeling Street, Washington. Come celebrate the gift of music, dance and praise. Meet and greet and visit vendors from 5-6 p.m. Anyone with questions can call 724-328-0631 or email cortneybrock1@gmail.com.
St. Cecilia Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, will have a soup and bake sale on Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Soups are Italian wedding, chicken noodle, pasta fagioli, green pepper, potato and chili. Dine in or take out. A cup is $3, a pint is $5 and a quart is $9. Place your order now by calling 724-785-7062.
Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Oct. 4. Call Sandy at 724-663-4387 to order. Hoagies will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct 11 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
