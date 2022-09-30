Rogersville United Methodist Church will host a community dinner in the Fellowship Hall today from 5-6 p.m. The meal will include pasta with meatballs, salad, dessert and beverage. Dinner is free; donations are accepted. Carryout is available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-833-3845 for additional information.

Mt. Pleasant Church will host a free family fall event on Oct. 1, 4-8 p.m., which will include Bible lessons by Child Evangelism Outreach, pumpkin carving and a campfire for roasting hot dogs and s’mores. Bring your own chair to enjoy the festivities.

