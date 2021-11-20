Donora Borough will host its “Twinkle Bright Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at 6th and McKean Avenue.
Downtown West Newton Inc. will host its 20th annual miracle on Main Street light up night festival from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27. This year’s theme is a Charlie Brown Christmas. The parade is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. on Main Street. The annual Christmas craft and vendor show will begin at 3 p.m. at West Newton Presbyterian social hall and at the West Newton Senior Center. Lighting of the community Christmas tree with Santa Claus will follow directly after the parade, with music and entertainment on center stage. Make sure to stop by the LeGrande room that evening to take a chance on our super holiday gift basket raffle, 50-50 and a holiday lottery tree. For more details about participating in the parade as well as being a vendor at the show, visit Downtown West Newton Inc.’s Facebook page.