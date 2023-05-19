There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on May 20 at 10 a.m.
Mon Valley Paws will sponsor an Italian hoagie sale on May 20 at 10 a.m. until sold out. The cost is $8 each. The event will be held at the intersection of Grand Blvd and Monessen Blvd in Monessen. For more information, call 724-493-8305. All proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofits.
Meadow Lands United Methodist Church, at 535 Pike St., will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per dinner, cash only, with kids under 5 free. Eat in or take out.
Washington Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 901 N. Main Street, will host a free family cooking class May 21 at 6 p.m. Call 724-242-4268 for more information.
There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville, on May 23, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Washington Amateur Communications group will meet June 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Washington County Building, Room 104, 100 Beau St, Washington.
