There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on May 20 at 10 a.m.

Mon Valley Paws will sponsor an Italian hoagie sale on May 20 at 10 a.m. until sold out. The cost is $8 each. The event will be held at the intersection of Grand Blvd and Monessen Blvd in Monessen. For more information, call 724-493-8305. All proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In