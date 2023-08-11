There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church (533 Royal Road, Smock) on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
An oldies dance will be sponsored by the CTVFC at the Carroll Township Social Center on August 19 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or for $10 if purchased early. For tickets and more information, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
