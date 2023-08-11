There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church (533 Royal Road, Smock) on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

An oldies dance will be sponsored by the CTVFC at the Carroll Township Social Center on August 19 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or for $10 if purchased early. For tickets and more information, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription