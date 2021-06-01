West Newton Library will hold a Summer Reading Program at Lions Field Pavilion, 511 Pittsburgh St. West Newton, from 10 to 11 a.m. June 16, 23, 30 for children ages 4 and up. To register, call 724-633-0798 or email westnewton@wlnonline.org. A parent or guardian must accompany young children. The event coordinator is Lori Luppold. There will be snacks, reading by guest readers crafts at the events. The program will be held rain or shine.
Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Charles L. and Rose Sweeney Melenyzer Pavilion and Regional Cancer Center is hosting its Annual Oncology Symposium beginning at 8 a.m. June 30 in the Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. Physicians will receive 4.0 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours and nurses will receive 4.0 Continuing Education Units (CEU) for attending. To register, call 724-258-1750 or visit monvalleyhospital.com. Reservations are required.