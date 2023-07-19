The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory on July 21 and 22. Safe solar observing is at 7 p.m., and night sky observing starts at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting.
The Oliver Mankey Family will hold its friends and family reunion with a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. July 23 at Amwell Township Park.
ARH Sport Shop will host a free use of deadly force firearms law class at the Hyatt Place on Racetrack Road in Washington on July 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. An attorney will explain the complex legal issues and the practical decisions one must make when facing a life-or-death scenario. Seating is limited. Register at gunlawseminar.com or 1-877-474-7184.
The Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer a coffee and crafts program at Mingo Creek Park Office on July 26 at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a DIY mosquito and tick repellent. Everything will be provided to complete this project. Refreshments and treats will be provided. The fee is $3. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Parks Office at 724-228-6867.
