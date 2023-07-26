"Noah’s Ark" is the theme for vacation bible school at Faith Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau St., Washington. All children are invited to attend the VBS held this July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, culminating with a spaghetti dinner for all ages that evening. For more information, call 724-225-2110.
The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, located at 501 Fayette Ave. Rostraver Township, will hold its second annual Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Show on July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items, not just Christmas related. Vendor spots are still available. Food will be available from the kitchen. For more information, call 724-929-7616.
