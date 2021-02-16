Marianna Volunteer Fire Company will be holding fish fries from noon to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26, and April 2. The menu includes fish, shrimp and crab cake dinners, fish sandwiches, seafood platter, crab cakes, shrimp, clam strips, chicken nuggets, haluski, pierogies, french fries and onion rings. Beverages will be available. Take-out is available by calling 724-267-3112.
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity will hold fish fry Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The fish fries will be call-in orders with curbside delivery only. Phones will be answered for orders starting at 9 a.m. To place an order, call 724-222-0454.