Trinity Church in Washington will host its Pumpkinpalooza from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16. The event will include root beer floats, apple cider, walking tacos, popcorn and other goodies. Participants should wear their costumes and join the church for games, crafts and a good time.
The Center Twp Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sponsor dance and music at 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Dave Dahl will be the performer, calling figures for square dance, polkas, line dancing, waltz and more. Old time country and big band era music will be played. There will be a “Cake Walk” and 50/50. Admission to the event is $7 per single; $12 per couple, $5 ages 12-18, under 12 free.
Crosspoint Assembly of God is hosting a Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest at Greene County Fairgrounds from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16. There will be food trucks, vendors, inflatables, live music and giveaways as part of the event.
Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church Society for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament will hold its Craft/Vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at 605 Hewitt Ave. Washington. The event will include more than 20 crafters/vendors. The kitchen will feature homemade food. For more information, call/text Julia Marburger at 724-809-6459.
West Bethlehem’s Community Days will be held Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Saturday’s events will beheld at the township park and Sunday’s are scheduled for the walking trail and pond. On Saturday, The Boom Rockets will perform from 12 to 2 p.m.; Jody Dankovich Sivie will perform from 2-4 p.m.; 13th Hr. Entertainment Magic/Comedy will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Face painting will be available for kids from 1 to 4 p.m. Free food and refreshments will be available from 1 p.m. until they are gone and gift card raffles will be held after 4 p.m. On Sunday, rides and hikes to see fall foliage will begin at 12 p.m. Fishing will be held for children and adults.
Upper Chartiers Creek Watershed Association is holding a Wetlands Walk with Dr. Jason Kilgore at the North Franklin Township wetlands from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 16. The rain date will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets to the event are free, but required, and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-wetlands-walk-in-north-franklin-township-tickets-175061432457?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=79ed5213cb&mc_eid=12bf971268