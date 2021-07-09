State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, will host a Lunch with Your Legislator event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, at Silvio Passalacqua Pavilion, 1 Washington Federal Way, North Franklin Park. A light lunch and drinks will be provided. For more information, visit O’Neal’s website at www.RepONeal.com or his Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepTimONeal.
Kiwanis Club of Washington will be collecting new or gently worn shoes at a table at the Whiskey Rebellion from noon to 10 p.m. July 10. Other drop-off points are Church of the Covenant, Commons and Faith United Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Joe at 412-997-3161.
The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will hold a star party July 16 and July 17 at Mingo Creek Park Observatory, located at Mingo Creek Park, Mansion Hill Extension, past Shelter 10. July 17 is Sci-Fi Night. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with safe solar observing before night sky observing begins at 9 p.m. The event will end at 11 p.m. The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted to cover operating expenses. There is no reservation needed and there is no limit on group sizes. For more information, visit www.3ap.org.