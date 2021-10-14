First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg will host a free takeout community spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Meals are distributed from the rear parking lot entrance and include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, rolls/butter and dessert. Parking is available on the street or in the rear lot.
Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, will host a Pizza and Policy event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, at the South Strabane Municipal Building. at 550 Washington Road, Washington. Pizza and drinks will be provided. No RSVP is required. For more information on state-related issues, visit www.RepONeal.com or the representative’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/RepTimONeal.
The Rostraver Sportsmen Association, 539 Cedar Creek Rd. in Belle Vernon, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. All members are encouraged to attend. Applications are now being accepted from both men and women. For more information, call 724-984-6611 or visit rostraversca.org.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, which is adjacent to the parish office of the Historic Church of St. Peter and St. Cecilia. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.