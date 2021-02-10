Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.