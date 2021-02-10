The Bentworth School District will begin kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year Feb. 1. Children registering for kindergarten must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021. Children registering for first grade must be six years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021. Children currently attending kindergarten at Bentworth will not need to register for first grade. If children are registering for the first time, parents must provide the following documents: birth certificate, immunization records, two documents to prove residency. Residency documentation may include your driver’s license, auto registration, utility bills, tax statements, voter registration and evidence of receiving checks from wages, public assistance or social security. To register, visit Bentworth.org or the Bentworth Facebook Page and click on the link for kindergarten registration. There will be a google form to fill out and then someone from the elementary office contact parents to complete the enrollment process. For more information, call 724-239-3606, ext. 3393 or 3265.
Parents or guardians in the Washington School District will need to register children for Kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year March 5 or March 12 at Washington Park Elementary School, 801 East Wheeling St., Washington. Students with last names beginning with A-L will register March 5, and M-Z on March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register for next school year, the child must be 5 years old before June 1, 2021. Parents or guardians will need to bring their child’s vaccination record, birth certificate/proof of age and proof of residency. To make an appointment for kindergarten registration, or for more information, call Ami Behrens, K-2 Secretary, at Washington Park Elementary at 724-223-5000, ext. 3.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications from graduating seniors for the $1,500 31st Annual Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, which will be awarded in May. In addition, the winner will receive a Laptop compliments of PCsquared in Waynesburg. The scholarship program is open to any Greene County resident who will be a graduating high school senior in 2021. Applicants will be required to write an essay and furnish a completed application and letter of acceptance. Applications are available to be printed directly from the chamber web site at www.greenechamber.org or by emailing melody@greenechamber.org. The top scoring applicants may be interviewed by a panel of judges as part of the application process. Completed applications must be submitted no later than April 15. The winner will be announced in early May. For more information, call the chamber office at 724-627-5926 or email melody@greenechamber.org.
California University of Pennsylvania is planning virtual open house programs during the spring 2021 semester from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15, March 23 and April 28. For information and to register for an open house session, visit calu.edu/openhouse or call the Office of Admissions at 724-938-4404. Students and families interested learning more about the programs offered at California University of Pennsylvania may visit “live rooms” hosted by the Eberly College of Science and Technology and the College of Education and Human Services. The offices of Student Affairs, Academic Success, Housing, Athletics and Financial Aid also will provide information. For a list of programs at Cal U., visit calu.edu/academics.
The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse Street, Washington, Pa., 15301. Meeting participants are asked to enter the main door of the church. The program will include a presentation about the Philadelphia Flower show scheduled for June. One of our members will describe the types of flowers that will be seen. She will also bring winter branches that have been forced to an early bloom and provide a lesson on how it is done. Masks and social distancing are required.
Amwell Township residents can reserve park pavilions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16. at the township municipal building, 885 Amity Ridge Road, Amity. Fees must be paid in full when reservations are made. Nonresidents can be make reservations March 16. For more information, call 724-222-6323.
Join Washington County Parks Staff for coffee and crafts in Mingo Creek Park. Participants will learn how to finger-knit scarves in the historic Henry House. Participants are welcome to bring a medium to thick gauge yarn (bulky 6 or 7) for this project. Coffee, snacks and example yarn are provided. All ages are welcome. This program will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. The cost to attend the event is $5. Participants will meet at the Henry House at Mingo Creek Park. Pre-registration required and can be made by calling Washington County Department of Parks & Recreation at 724-228-6967.
A three-hour workshop to provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce will be held via video conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19. The cost to participate in the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Feb. 17. To register, call Donna at 724-493-9695. Once registered online instructions will be emailed.
California University of Pennsylvania’s Government Agency Coordination Office (GACO) is sponsoring a free government contracting webinar, “Doing Business with the Commonwealth of PA,” at 10 a.m. Feb. 18. Audrey Smith, procurement liaison with the Pennsylvania Department of General Services Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities, will provide an overview of contracting with the commonwealth and the new Small, Diverse and Veterans Business Goal-Setting Program. The webinar is free, but registration is required. For additional information or to register, visit calu.edu/gaco or email Tyler Verin at verin@calu.edu.
Scholarship opportunities are provided by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Registered Nurses Club to nursing students entering their final year of studies in a diploma, associate degree, or bachelor of science degree. Nurses actively pursuing advanced education in nursing may also apply. Students are eligible whose official home of residence are in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Scholarships are awarded each April. To apply, visit the Pittsburgh Foundation web site at http://www.pittsburghfoundation.org or mail The Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh PA 15222-5414. For more information, call scholarship coordinator Jennifer Marino at 412-394-2649 or email Marinoj@pghfnd.org. The deadline to apply is March 31.