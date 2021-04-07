Cumberland Township will hold clean-up days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24-25 for township residents only. No tires, refrigerants, electronics, televisions, household garbage, concrete, paints or hazardous materials will be accepted. Large appliances, sofas, mattresses and scrap metal will be accepted. For more information, call 724-966-5805.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 3440 will host a community Spring Food Truck event from 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays: April 11, 18, 25, and May 2 in the lot at 2086 Smith Township State Road. Participants should wear facemasks and obey social distancing protocols while in attendance. All orders are take-out only. Vendors and crafters looking to participate, should call Christopher Scott at 412-389-1460 or send a message to the Knights of Columbus – Burgettstown No. 3440 Facebook page.
The American Democracy Project at California University of Pennsylvania will encourage students to vote in the May primary during a virtual event with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman at 4 p.m. April 12. Fetterman, who has served in Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration since 2019, will address students from Cal U. and partner universities Clarion and Edinboro ahead of the May 18 “municipal” primary election, which is held to nominate governing officials of cities, villages and towns. To participate in “Civic Engagement: A Conversation with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman” via Zoom, visit https://calu.zoom.us/j/93494213807.
WOMEN of Southwestern PA, Inc. will hold its second annual golf outing fundraiser May 3 at Valley Brook Country Club. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with check in and range practice. A shotgun start and boxed lunch will follow at 1 p.m. with cocktails, dinner and prizes at 6 p.m. for women, men and mixed teams. There is also a chance to win a vehicle from Colussy Chevrolet. The individual golf package is $250 and includes greens and cart fees for 18 Holes of golf, a welcome gift, boxed lunch, dinner and a door prize raffle ticket. Participants must RSVP for the event by April 21. The form to join the golf outing is available at www.womenofswpa.org. For more information, call Marianne Trachok at 412-491-0982.