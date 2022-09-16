First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg at 161 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, will host a free community spaghetti dinner on Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m., with takeout available until 5:30 p.m.
Members of the Valley Art Club will mount their 79th Annual Juried Art Exhibition with an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave. Admission is free, and the exhibition can be viewed during all library operating hours from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6. For more information please contact the library at 742-684-4750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.