Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, Prosperity, will host an election day fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dine-in and take-out is available. Call 724-222-0454 to order.
First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon, 501 Fayette Ave., will host a plant and bake sale May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, assorted herbs, hanging baskets, house plants, sheep manure, bird houses and bird feed will be available for purchase. A bake sale will also be provided. Pre-orders are available prior to May 10. Pre-orders can be picked up all day May 21. Call the church office at 724-929-7616 to place a pre-order or for more information. Proceeds to benefit outreach and mission programs.
There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock May 21 at 10 a.m.
The food bank at The First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, is May 21, from 9-11 a.m.
The Historic Church of St. Peter, 300 Shaffner Ave., Brownsville, is offering a church tour on May 22 at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville, on May 24, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.