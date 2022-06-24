Fort Burd Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, will be holding summer cookouts each Thursday beginning June 23 and continuing through Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. All ages are welcome, and there will be food, stories, music, art, games and prizes. An adult must accompany children not yet of kindergarten age. This is like a once-a-week vacation bible school program. If you have questions, please call 724-785-3080.
The Houston First United Methodist Church, 213 E. Pike St., Houston, will host a church basement sale on June 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items will include old tools, home decor, jewelry, books, glassware, clothes and more.
The St. Paul Baptist Church’s Hope Ministries, 49 S. McKean Ave. Donora, will host their monthly drive-up food distribution June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church site. The event will provide individuals and families with at least 40 pounds of food in one or more pre-packed boxes and bags. You must pre-register if this will be your first time accessing this distribution event. Registration can be made by calling 724-379-5838 or emailing stpaul@gmail.com and providing your full name, address, telephone number, and the time you wish to pick up your food. All information remains private and is used solely to ensure providing enough food. Those receiving food are already enrolled and do not need to register again. You can pick up for three additional people by providing their information. The next drive-up distribution will be July 13.
The Greene County Photography Club will meet on June 28 at 7 p.m. at Waynesburg Bible Chapel, located on Greene Street in Waynesburg. Members are asked to bring some of their favorite photos (any size) for show and tell. Club members are reminded to bring three photos for this month’s photo challenge, “Texture.” New members are always welcome.