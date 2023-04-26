The LeMoyne Community Center and Suzanne Kelley will host the second annual Mother’s Day community baby shower on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New baby items will be provided free to all new mothers who attend. Registration is required, so secure a spot by calling the LeMoyne Community Center at 724-228-0260. Space is limited, and the deadline for registration is April 29.
Buffalo Township will host a community cleanup day on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the municipal building, 400 Buffalo Center Lane. The event is only available to residents of Buffalo Township, and those interested must show identification with proof of residency. No large freon appliances will be accepted. Electronics will be accepted but limited to one television and one computer per household. No tires, paint or propane will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.