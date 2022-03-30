Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is April 5. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.
The monthly meeting of the South Hills Coin Club will be held April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Park Municipal Building located at 5100 West Library Rd. in Bethel Park. All members and the general public are invited. This month's program will be on Lafayette coins. A 50/50 will be offered, and children's prizes to be awarded. Applications are now being accepted for membership. For more information call 724-984-6611.
Faith Lutheran Church, 820 Plummer School Road, West Newton, will hold an Easter Egg Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 for children ages 4 to 12.
The Social Service League is having its annual Easter egg hunt April 9 at 10 a.m. in West Park, Waynesburg. Those attending are asked to bring a basket or bag to collect eggs.
The First Presbyterian Church of Belle Vernon will host its annual spaghetti dinner on April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Take-out is also available. Adult dinner includes meatballs, salad and dessert. Adult tickets are $10. Children 6-10 are $5, and children under 5 are free. Call 724-929-7616 to purchase or reserve tickets. A bake sale will also be provided.