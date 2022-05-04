Lakeview Christian Life Church will hold its 41st annual “Best Ever Garage Sale” from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. The church is located at One Lakeview Place, off Morganza Road, 3 ½ miles south of the Bridgeville Interstate 79 interchange. The fundraiser benefits the church’s school, Lakeview Christian Academy. Hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be available. For information, call 724-746-3200 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Washington CareerLink office and Penn Commercial will have a career fair May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Penn Commercial, 242 Oak Spring Road, Washington. Over 60 employers and agencies are registered to attend. Participants are asked to bring copies of their resume.
California Area Historical Society has scheduled porch sales for May 13 and 14. Doors open from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gallagher House, 429 Wood St., at the corner of Fifth and Wood streets, California.
Oaks Garden Club will hold its 21st annual plant sale and garden market on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peters Township Library, rain or shine. Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, garden items, crafts and house plants will be offered.