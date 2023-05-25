Washington Art Association’s 65th annual art show will be displayed through May 27 in the public meeting room at Citizens Library. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 on May 27.
The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host a star party at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Mingo Creek Park May 26 and 27. Safe solar observing will be at 6:15 p.m., with night sky observing at approximately 8:30 to 11 p.m. for the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, weather permitting for observing. May planetarium shows occur rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.