Disabled American Veterans will host an information seminar on June 7, 10-11:30 a.m. at Steel City Harley Davidson, 1375 Washington Road, Washington, to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV national service officers staff the information seminars and provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans attending should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding military service. DAV membership is not required. To learn more about DAV, visit DAV.org.
The CTVFC will host an oldies dance at the Carroll Township Social Center June 9 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or for $10 if purchased early. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. For tickets and more information, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
