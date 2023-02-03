Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $6 each. Order deadline is Feb. 7. Orders will be available for pickup Feb. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387.
The Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Company will sponsor an oldies dance at the Carroll Township Social Center on Feb. 18 from 7-10 p.m. DJ is Ralph Trilli. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or for $10 if purchased early. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. For tickets and more info, email vfdoldiesdance@hotmail.com.
