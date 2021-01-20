Denbeau Heights Christian Church, located at 142 East End Road in Brownsville, will have Pastor Harold O. Kelley preaching at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required for those in attendance.
The free Learning and Language Center preschool program at California University of Pennsylvania has openings for spring for children ages 3-5. Sessions will be held virtually during the spring semester, which ends April 30. Preschool classes begin Feb. 2. The Learning and Language Center is a laboratory school under the supervision of faculty in the communication disorders program. Cal U. graduate and undergraduate students work directly with the children as part of their clinical experience. Activities will help children learn letters and numbers; science, technology, art and math skills; and social skills. Families are encouraged to participate in each session. For enrollment and program information, call the center at 724-938-417 or email Sheri Passarelli, director of the Learning and Language Center, at passarelli@calu.edu.