Washington PA CareerLink, 90 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, will host Spherion for a Hiring Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Spherion has positions available for: warehouse Pipicker/packer, print press operators, assembly and dozens more. The company will collect resumes and conduct interviews. Participants should bring their resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot. To reserve a spot to attend, email jburt@swtraining.org.
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for its monthly meeting and annual arts program. Entries of the 2021 Arts Contest, “Inspire the Artist in You,” will be on display. Contest winners from Carmichaels Area School District will be recognized. Local author, Dana Krofcheck and illustrator, Dee Dee Valente will be guest speakers. All Civic Club members are invited to attend. New members are always welcome.