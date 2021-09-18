The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington, Pa., 15301. Participants should enter through the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome. The program, “A Demonstration of Floral Still Life Design,” will be presented by one of the club’s members. Snacks and drinks will be available.
The Greene County PA CareerLink Office in Waynesburg will host Lingis Manufacturing & Machine Co. for a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Lingis will collect résumés and conduct interviews. Participants should bring their résumé and prepare to be interviewed on the spot. For more information, visit jburt@swtraining.org.