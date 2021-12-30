Anawanna Club will hold a meat shoot at 12 p.m. Jan. 3. For more information, call 724-225-7709.
Women’s Business Network’s McMurray chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 19 at King’s Family Restaurant, Route 19, McMurray. For more information, call chapter representative Diane Fehl at 412-341-7788, ext. 110. The Washington chapter will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 28 at Panera Bread, 108 Trinity Drive, Washington. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739. The all-virtual chapter will meet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 19 via Zoom. For more information, call chapter representative Ariel Mookherji at 610-547-0004.