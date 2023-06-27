The Washington Amateur Communications group will meet on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Washington County Building, Room 104, 100 Beau St., Washington. Each meeting explores innovative approaches to radio operation. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome. WACOM actively supports local charities and Washington County with emergency communication services. More information about WACOM can be found at wa3com.com.
The Mon Valley Paws will sponsor “yappy hour” at the Dawgs Sports Bar and Grill located at 110 Sara Way in Belle Vernon every Thursday night during July from 4–7 p.m. Mon Valley Paws will receive 10% of all sales. For more information call 724-493-8305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.