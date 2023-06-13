Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church at 250 Buffalo Road South, Washington, will host a free monthly community luncheon on June 14 from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Crossroads Church on Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, will hold a Strawberry Festival from noon to 4 p.m. June 17. Featured will be sandwiches, salads and strawberry desserts.
